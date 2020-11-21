First international transit activity starts at Gwadar as 200 ton fish arrives
Web Desk
12:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
First international transit activity starts at Gwadar as 200 ton fish arrives
Share

ISLAMABAD – The first international transit activity on Friday started at Gwadar with the arrival of the first fish carrier containing 200 tonnes of fish from international waters.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in a statement, said that the fish will be shipped to China in reefer containers, opening up a new era of prosperity and growth for the people of Balochistan and the economy of Pakistan.

All arrangements have been finalized for transforming Gwadar into an international transit trade hub and facilitate trade through Gwadar Port. The FBR has already notified International Transshipment Rules vide SRO 218(I)/2020 dated 10th March 2020.

Moreover, a dedicated Directorate of Transit Trade has also been established at Gwadar to work closely with the stakeholders and transform Gwadar into a transit trade hub. 

As a result of this proactive approach and support of all stakeholders, in the coming days, more vessels containing international cargo including LPG, steel pipes and DAP fertilizer for transit to Afghanistan are scheduled to arrive at Gwadar Port.

“This reflects the confidence of the international business community and shipping lines in the economic potential of the port and excellent trade facilitation measures put in place by Pakistan Customs, the statement read. “Gwadar is the future of Pakistan and will help the country earn much-needed foreign exchange in the future.”

More From This Category
IN PICS: Thousands gather at Minar-e-Pakistan for ...
02:00 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
First international transit activity starts at ...
12:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Funeral prayers for Khadim Rizvi to be offered ...
09:44 AM | 21 Nov, 2020
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri has died, claims ...
11:37 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Any attempt to disrupt CPEC to be foiled, says ...
08:21 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Punjab bans all public gatherings, indoor weddings
12:19 PM | 20 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The Crown’s new series being criticized as ‘Hatchet Job’
12:13 PM | 21 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr