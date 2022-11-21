Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 21, 2022

08:07 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 21, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 227.75 229.95
Euro EUR 244 246.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 279 281.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 64.5 65.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1
Australian Dollar AUD 148.26 149.51
Bahrain Dinar BHD 591.7 596.2
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.66 168.01
China Yuan CNY 31.09 31.34
Danish Krone DKK 30.93 31.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.43 28.78
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.64
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 722.19 727.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.87 49.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 135.65 136.85
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.9 22.2
Omani Riyal OMR 577.79 582.29
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.12 61.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 161.49 162.79
Swedish Korona SEK 20.9 21.2
Swiss Franc CHF 233.19 234.94
Thai Bhat THB 6.18 6.28

