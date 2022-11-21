Who is Tasneem Haider? Man who blames Nawaz Sharif for Arshad Sharif murder, attack on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Tasneem Haider made headlines over the weekend as the London-based activist alleged his party’s top leadership for plotting an attack on late journalist Arshad Sharif and a botched assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan.

Following his startling revelations, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-) leader and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb thrashed the man who claimed to be the ruling party’s spokesperson in London.

Responding to Tasneem’s serious allegations, the minister clarified that Haider was not the PML-N’s spokesperson and had no relation with the party. She also dismissed allegations made by the man whose presser started doing rounds on social media.

Marriyum also challenged him to come up with evidence regarding Arshad Sharif's murder. She further dared leading news channel to air his press conference in Britain, saying they don't broadcast fake news in the UK to avoid penalties.

In his press conference, Tasneem alleged that the plot to kill former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and late journalist Arshad Sharif was hatched in a meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

He claimed to remain in contact with PML-N leaders for the last 2 decades, saying he met thrice with the deposed prime minister in Hussain Nawaz’s office in the last couple of months.

Tasneem further claimed meeting the party supremo on July 8th, September 20th, and on the 29th of October.

He boldly maintained that said he met senior leaders through PML-N London leader Nasir Butt when he was told that Tasneem has connections with some shooters.

PTI responds to Tasneem Haider’s claims

Imran Khan-led party reacted to Tasneem's claim and Fawad Chaudhary demanded that the allegations leveled by Haider be probed.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Umar Sarfraz Cheema alleged that Tasneem Haider had been contacted and he had been included in the ongoing investigation regarding the attack on former PM Imran Khan.