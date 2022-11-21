Uloomi Karim becomes first Pakistani fighter to win title at Indian MMA event in Dubai
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Uloomi Karim won the bantamweight title at the 10th edition of Matrix Fight Night (MFN) tournament in Dubai.
Karim, who hails from Pakistan’s northern Hunza district, knocked out his Indian opponent Dhruv Chowdary at the Indian MMA promotion on Friday.
The 31-year-old fighter displayed impressive skills and won his fight against Chowdary by knocking him out in the first round of the match.
The mega event was co-organized by Bollywood star Tiger Shroff at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai, featuring fighters from all over the world.
Uloomi Karim told media that he is the first Pakistani to win the title at an Indian MMA promotion. He has so far won nine fights and lost six in his professional career.
Pakistani social media users have showered praises on Karim for winning the title.
مکس مارشل آرٹس فائٹر علومی کریم کو دبئی میں ہونے والے ایم ایف این جسے ایشیا کا سب سے بڑا ایم ایم اے پروموشن مقابلہ کہا جاتا ہے کے بینٹم ویٹ ٹائٹل میچ میں بھارتی حریف کے خلاف شاندار فتح پر مبارک باد۔— Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) November 19, 2022
Uloomi Karim Defeats Indian MMA Fighter to Lift Bantamweight Title Congratulations to mixed martial arts fighter Uloomi Kareem for his impressive victory over his Indian opponent in the bantamweight title match of the MFN in Dubai, which is the biggest MMA event in Asia.#MMA pic.twitter.com/JYjW5s5Sry— Khuzaima (@Khuzaima29) November 20, 2022
Pakistan's Abdullah Chandio knocks out Indian ... 11:44 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
DUBAI – Pakistan's Abdullah Chandio aka The Badboy outclassed India's Muhammad Shuhaib in the BKK Kickboxing ...
- Pakistan reopens Chaman border with Afghanistan11:25 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Uloomi Karim becomes first Pakistani fighter to win title at Indian ...10:58 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Who is Tasneem Haider? Man who blames Nawaz Sharif for Arshad Sharif ...10:31 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
- iPhone 15 will cost Rs1 million, reveals latest Apple leak10:07 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Pakistani court orders release of all convicts in Parveen Rehman ...09:44 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill dedicates award to her late friend Sidharth Shukla10:56 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
- Rambo seen dancing with son, fellow actor Saud in viral video09:16 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
- Tich Button's new song featuring Urwa and Farhan released08:51 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022