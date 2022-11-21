Uloomi Karim becomes first Pakistani fighter to win title at Indian MMA event in Dubai

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Uloomi Karim won the bantamweight title at the 10th edition of Matrix Fight Night (MFN) tournament in Dubai.

Karim, who hails from Pakistan’s northern Hunza district, knocked out his Indian opponent Dhruv Chowdary at the Indian MMA promotion on Friday.

The 31-year-old fighter displayed impressive skills and won his fight against Chowdary by knocking him out in the first round of the match.

The mega event was co-organized by Bollywood star Tiger Shroff at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai, featuring fighters from all over the world.

Uloomi Karim told media that he is the first Pakistani to win the title at an Indian MMA promotion. He has so far won nine fights and lost six in his professional career.

Pakistani social media users have showered praises on Karim for winning the title.

مکس مارشل آرٹس فائٹر علومی کریم کو دبئی میں ہونے والے ایم ایف این جسے ایشیا کا سب سے بڑا ایم ایم اے پروموشن مقابلہ کہا جاتا ہے کے بینٹم ویٹ ٹائٹل میچ میں بھارتی حریف کے خلاف شاندار فتح پر مبارک باد۔ — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) November 19, 2022

