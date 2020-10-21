India hands back strayed Chinese soldier in Himalayan
Web Desk
11:54 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
India hands back strayed Chinese soldier in Himalayan
Share

NEW DELHI - After several rounds of military-level negotiations between China and India, the Indian authorities have handed over a Chinese soldier who had strayed across the contested border in the Himalayan region and was apprehended.

According to Indian army, the soldier was given medical assistance and oxygen and was handed back according to “established protocols”.

According to the international news agency, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was apprehended in the Demchok area of Ladakh,

Forces of both countries have clashed many times over at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Earlier in September, China had released 5 Indian nationals after they roamed across the border. 

More From This Category
China welcomes Pakistan's decision to lift ban on ...
01:47 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
Stampede kills at least 15 near Pakistani ...
12:29 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
India hands back strayed Chinese soldier in ...
11:54 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
UN expresses dismay at arrests of activists in ...
11:21 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
Asia's largest multipurpose "ro-ro" ship launched ...
10:57 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
China lauds Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf's remarks ...
07:10 PM | 20 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi celebrates 20 years of marriage
01:17 PM | 21 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr