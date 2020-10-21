Sindh police officers applied leaves on Bilawal House directions: Fawad
11:34 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
Sindh police officers applied leaves on Bilawal House directions: Fawad
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that no doubt that Sindh police officers applied leaves on the directives from Bilawal House, adding that real facts will soon be unfolded.

In a tweet today (Wednesday), the minister said that we have to defeat the conspiracies against national institutions.

