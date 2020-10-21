Sindh police officers applied leaves on Bilawal House directions: Fawad
11:34 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that no doubt that Sindh police officers applied leaves on the directives from Bilawal House, adding that real facts will soon be unfolded.
In a tweet today (Wednesday), the minister said that we have to defeat the conspiracies against national institutions.
کوئ شبہ ہی نہیں کہ سندہ پولیس کے افسران بلاول ہاؤس کے اشارے پر چھٹی پر گئے، ورنہ جب اومنی والوں کے سامنے لائن لگا کر کھڑے ہوتے تھے تو بھی اس طرح کا ردعمل ہوتا، پاکئ داماں کی یہ حکائیت آگے بڑھی تو معاملات کھلیں گے، اداروں کو نیچا دکھانے کی کوششیں اور سازشیں ناکام بنانی ہوں گی— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 21, 2020
- 226 Pakistani doctors, paramedic staffs depart for employment in ...01:53 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
- China welcomes Pakistan's decision to lift ban on TikTok01:47 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
-
- Pakistan motorway gang-rape suspects identified by victim at Lahore ...01:04 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
-
- Sonya Hussain starts her own YouTube channel12:28 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
- Camila Cabello inspired every song Shawn Mendes ever wrote11:17 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
- Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal tie the knot10:23 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
- At least five killed, 20 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan ...10:27 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
- India bars Zimbabwe head coach from travelling to Pakistan03:08 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran Khan enjoyed PDM’s rallies, says Faisal Javed01:12 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
- SC commission to look after Bahria Town funds11:27 AM | 20 Oct, 2020