UN Rights chief dismayed at arrests of activists in India, restrictions on NGOs

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet has expressed dismay over India’s crackdown on human rights activists and non-governmental organizations.

In a statement in Geneva, she urged India to safeguard the rights of human rights defenders and NGOs, and their ability to carry out their crucial work on behalf of the many groups they represent.

Bachelet expressed regret at the tightening of space for human rights and NGOs in India.

The UN rights chief particularly referred to the use of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act and termed it as worrying.

A number of other UN human rights bodies have also expressed concern over the Act.