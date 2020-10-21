UN Rights chief dismayed at arrests of activists in India, restrictions on NGOs
Web Desk
07:41 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
UN Rights chief dismayed at arrests of activists in India, restrictions on NGOs
Share

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet has expressed dismay over India’s crackdown on human rights activists and non-governmental organizations.

In a statement in Geneva, she urged India to safeguard the rights of human rights defenders and NGOs, and their ability to carry out their crucial work on behalf of the many groups they represent.

Bachelet expressed regret at the tightening of space for human rights and NGOs in India.

The UN rights chief particularly referred to the use of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act and termed it as worrying.

A number of other UN human rights bodies have also expressed concern over the Act.

More From This Category
Twitter showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of China
01:47 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Asia suffering from worst recession in living ...
10:48 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Arab world’s modern-day cultural pioneers, ...
10:42 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
US President Trump has active bank account in ...
09:15 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
UN Rights chief dismayed at arrests of activists ...
07:41 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
‘Dirty Arabs, Go Home’ – Muslim women ...
06:28 PM | 21 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Parwaz Hai Junoon' to commercially release in China in November
01:36 PM | 22 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr