Dutchwoman named world's tallest bodybuilder by Guinness World Records

Netherlands woman Maria Wattel has set a new Guinness world record for the tallest professional bodybuilder in the female category.

The 41-year-old is a professional athlete, bodybuilder, personal trainer and a specialist model. Standing at the remarkable height of 182.7 cm (5 ft 11.92 in), she holds the record and it was confirmed on January 15 2021.

Born in the Netherlands, Maria resides between her home country and Greece. At the age of 19, she discovered her passion for bodybuilding and entered her first competitive event in March 2005.

Since her height was often dubbed too 'tall', the world of competitions proved to be challenging. "I had competitions where I was not judged or judged only through something genetic that I cannot help, like being tall," she revealed.

Moreover, she maintained that her weekly routine includes weight training in the gym five days a week. She is currently working on many future projects.

"To be recognized by Guinness World Records was a big surprise, but it's a very good surprise. Being tall and female and working as a bodybuilder is immensely hard and tough.", Maria remarked.

The Dutch Giant Olivier Richters who is the tallest professional bodybuilder (male) first brought the record to Maria's attention and encouraged her to send an application.