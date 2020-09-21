Cardi B reveals the reason she filed for divorce from Offset

Cardi B has no time to deal with crap as she sets the record straight about the end of her marriage.

The rapper has disclosed the actual reason behind her divorce from rapper husband Offset, saying she had “not shed one tear” in the last few weeks.

In an Instagram Live post over the weekend, Cardi B revealed that “got tired of not seeing things eye to eye”.

“I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it. I'm OK. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear ... This time, I wasn't crying,” she said.

“Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s... that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating. I'm seeing people [saying] 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f...complete lie ... I just got tired of f...ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye.

“When you feel like it's not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be ... you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people. Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f...ing grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”

Cardi B filed for divorce last week, with the filings clearly stating that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.” The filing was made under their real names — Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus.

Offset and Cardi share a daughter Kulture Kiari, who recently turned 2 years old.

