Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston hosts surprise ‘Friends‘ reunion

While we're still patiently waiting for the official Friends reunion special, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited during Sunday’s Emmys to give us a peek into the iconic sitcom’s upcoming get together.

The big moment came through as Jimmy Kimmel was about to announce the nominees for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and checked in with Jennifer Aniston, who revealed a surprise guest — Courteney Cox!

The host was taken aback to see Cox and Aniston “live together,” to which the actress replied, “We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy.” And before going further,Kudrow popped up, saying, “Is this live TV?”

A brief appearance was made by Anniston’s real life BFF Jason Bateman as well.

The entire “Friends” cast has been set to reunite on HBO Max, but the production has been postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming was supposed to begin in March, but shooting was delayed indefinitely in August and stopped again with "no new date."

