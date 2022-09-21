Dur-e-Fishan raises temperature with stunning clicks
Web Desk
11:56 AM | 21 Sep, 2022
Dur-e-Fishan raises temperature with stunning clicks
Source: @durefishans (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Dur-e-Fishan has been creating waves with her stunning looks in the latest clicks.

Flaunting an aesthetic flamboyance, the Pardes star dropped new pictures on Instagram which left the temperature soaring high.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted her new pictures while posing in a saree. Flaunting a bold and beautiful aura, she looks breathtaking in the new photoshoot.

Soon after her latest upload, fans alike showered love and compliments on her snaps.

The 26-year-old loves to remain connected with her fans and she is quite daring and unapologetically bold when it comes to her style.

The showbiz star has been riding on the success of her spectacular performance in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi. She is best known for her roles in Bharas, Juda Hue Kuch Is Tarah, and Pardes.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Sep-2022/dur-e-fishan-saleem-spills-the-beans-about-her-love-life

Lollywood diva made her debut with Dil Ruba and later appeared in many commercials and other projects.

More From This Category
Angelina Jolie meets flood-affected people in ...
12:57 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
Indian comedy star Raju Srivastava passes away at ...
10:24 AM | 21 Sep, 2022
‘Hypocrite’ – Mathira takes a jibe at ...
11:59 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi wins fans' hearts in new avatar
09:25 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Mariyam Nafees praises Muhammad Hasnain for his ...
12:21 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
Salman Khan turns back on Jacqueline Fernandez as ...
10:41 PM | 20 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie meets flood-affected people in southern Pakistan
12:57 PM | 21 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr