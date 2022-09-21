Dur-e-Fishan raises temperature with stunning clicks
KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Dur-e-Fishan has been creating waves with her stunning looks in the latest clicks.
Flaunting an aesthetic flamboyance, the Pardes star dropped new pictures on Instagram which left the temperature soaring high.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted her new pictures while posing in a saree. Flaunting a bold and beautiful aura, she looks breathtaking in the new photoshoot.
Soon after her latest upload, fans alike showered love and compliments on her snaps.
The 26-year-old loves to remain connected with her fans and she is quite daring and unapologetically bold when it comes to her style.
The showbiz star has been riding on the success of her spectacular performance in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi. She is best known for her roles in Bharas, Juda Hue Kuch Is Tarah, and Pardes.
Lollywood diva made her debut with Dil Ruba and later appeared in many commercials and other projects.
