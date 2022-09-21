Pakistan raises petrol price again for next fortnight
price of light diesel, kerosene reduced
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased the price of petrol again for the next fortnight.
With a hike of Rs1.45 per litre, petrol will now be sold for Rs237.43 per litre while the new price of high-speed diesel will be Rs247.43 with no rise. The new prices of petroleum products come into effect from September 21 (today), the notification cited.
Meanwhile, the rates of kerosene and light-speed diesel have been reduced by Rs8.30 and Rs4.26 per litre respectively.
Prices of petroleum products have been revised. pic.twitter.com/bfqBMnPyIi— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) September 20, 2022
Federal Finance Ministry updated the new petrol price despite the minister’s claims that it would come down.
The sharif-led federal government was supposed to announce updated prices on September 15, but the decision was delayed for five days as prime minister and finance minister were on a foreign visit.
Petrol price likely to dip by Rs9.62 per litre in ... 12:09 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The petrol price in Pakistan is likely to go down by Rs9.63 per litre for the next fortnight, ...
- Pakistan's first CWG gold winner Nooh Butt joins Customs as honorary ...10:51 AM | 21 Sep, 2022
-
- France to host moot with focus on reviving Pakistan’s economy after ...09:49 AM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan raises petrol price again for next fortnight09:05 AM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:44 AM | 21 Sep, 2022
- ‘Hypocrite’ – Mathira takes a jibe at Malala after her photo ...11:01 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Zhalay Sarhadi wins fans' hearts in new avatar09:25 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Salman Khan turns back on Jacqueline Fernandez as she faces probe in ...10:41 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022