Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 September 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains steady against major foreign currencies over weekend, with US dollar trading at Rs282.65 (buying) and Rs282.85 (selling).

Euro was recorded at Rs332.60 (buying) and Rs337.60 (selling), while UK pound sterling stood at Rs384.60 and Rs389.60.

UAE dirham hovered at Rs77.35 (buying) and Rs78.35 (selling), whereas the Saudi riyal was available at Rs75.45 and Rs76.45.

Indian rupee trading between Rs3.12 and Rs3.21, and the Chinese yuan at Rs39.47 and Rs39.87. The Japanese yen hovered around Rs1.90 to Rs2.00.