Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 September 2025

By News Desk
9:04 am | Sep 21, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains steady against major foreign currencies over weekend, with US dollar trading at Rs282.65 (buying) and Rs282.85 (selling).

Euro was recorded at Rs332.60 (buying) and Rs337.60 (selling), while UK pound sterling stood at Rs384.60 and Rs389.60.

UAE dirham hovered at Rs77.35 (buying) and Rs78.35 (selling), whereas the Saudi riyal was available at Rs75.45 and Rs76.45.

Indian rupee trading between Rs3.12 and Rs3.21, and the Chinese yuan at Rs39.47 and Rs39.87. The Japanese yen hovered around Rs1.90 to Rs2.00.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.65 282.85
Euro EUR 332.60 337.60
UK Pound Sterling GBP 384.60 389.60
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.35 78.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 76.45
Australian Dollar AUD 187.40 192.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.60 757.10
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.30 208.30
China Yuan CNY 39.47 39.87
Danish Krone DKK 44.15 44.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.12 36.47
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 2.00
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.20 926.20
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.10 67.70
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.70 166.70
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 733.90 741.40
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.13 221.13
Swedish Krona SEK 29.99 30.29
Swiss Franc CHF 355.02 357.77
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   
News Desk

