Why PTI changed name of ‘Mission Noor’?

By News Desk
2:18 pm | Sep 21, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh revealed that party changed name of its recently launched initiative from ‘Mission Noor’ to ‘Hukm-e-Azan’ amid concerns raised by religious scholars.

In video statement, Sheikh explained that the party was unaware of any controversy. However, a scholar pointed out that the name Mission Noor had problematic connotations. “I immediately shared this with the political committee, where Sahibzada Hamid Raza and other colleagues agreed. After confirmation from various scholars, it became clear that the name carried associations with Qadianism,” he said.

Sheikh said that there was never any objection to the call to prayer (Azaan) itself; the issue was solely with the campaign’s title. Due to limited time, he said he took the initiative to stop the use of the name before an official party announcement could be made.

“Alhamdulillah, this morning we spoke to Senator Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, consulted with the leadership, and everyone agreed to rename it Hukm-e-Azan.’

He confirmed that PTI’s official stance has now been released through Senator Qadri, Imran Khan’s focal person on religious affairs. “Earlier there was no formal party statement, but now there is: azans will be given under the name Hukm-e-Azaan,” he added.

Responding to criticism, Sheikh said he remained unfazed by propaganda against him. “My conscience is clear. I never objected to Azaan, and my objection was only to the name. Alhamdulillah, the issue has been resolved correctly. I thank those who understood my position, and I hope those who misunderstood now realize the truth.”

