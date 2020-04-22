Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust makes public appeal for donation

As a developing nation, poverty remains our biggest challenge. Access to affordable and quality healthcare is a basic right which remains denied to a vast section of our society. LKMWT is addressing this problem, by serving the community through its Healthcare facilities situated in the under-served areas of Karachi.

Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust is a non-profit organization that offers free medical consultation and basic quality health care services to the less privileged.

The 3 Medi-Health clinics located in Shah Faisal Colony, Malir Khokhrapar and Quaidabad host a dedicated team of Medical Professionals who are equally devoted to the cause.

A completely non-profit organization, Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust is run solely on donations. The generosity of our donors has made it possible for us to serve the community since 2007.

In the midst of the Covid19 pandemic, the need for basic healthcare is more urgent than ever and LKMWT is diligently and bravely doing its part.

We have also extended our efforts to distributing rations to low-income groups which have been hit hardest by the countrywide lockdown.

With the Holy Month of Ramadan approaching, we appeal to your generosity once again and urge you to give us your Zakat so that we can reach an even larger number of people and provide a reliable safety net for those who have nowhere else to turn to.

Your Donations and Zakat will help us help them!