Biden renews pledge to fight Islamophobia as Muslims celebrate Eidul Fitr

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden reaffirmed that his administration was committed to addressing all forms of hate, including Islamophobia.

Biden expressed the commitment while extended wishes to Muslim communities across the country and around the world as they celebrate Eidul Fitr and concluded the holy month of Ramadan.

“With the sighting of the crescent moon, Eidul-Fitr is a festive celebration where Muslims feast after the holy month of fasting, decorate their homes, give gifts to loved ones, wear new clothes, and visit family and friends. I am moved by the generosity that is shown from families that can provide food and give charity to those in need through Zakat-al-Fitr,” he said in a message shared by the White House.

Eid al-Fitr marks the completion of a holy month dedicated to devotion, charity, and reflection—a time when we also remember Muslim communities around the world that are enduring conflict, poverty, hunger, and disease, and those that are displaced from their homes.

“As we celebrate our blessings this Eid, let us also recommit ourselves to the timeless work of building peace and standing up for the rights and dignity of all people. My Administration is also committed to addressing all forms of hate, including Islamophobia.”

The president said he has also established an interagency task force with senior government officials to tackle this and related challenges and encourage every American to build a more inclusive nation.

“We are proud to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the White House again this year to honor inspiring Muslim Americans who are making contributions across our country. They are in laboratories and on factory floors, working to create and manufacture cutting edge technologies and initiatives to build a future made in America. They are artists and caregivers, adding to the beautiful mosaic of our nation’s creativity and compassion. They are teachers and firefighters and community members, pioneering efforts to build greater understanding and unity across our country. They are athletes, journalists, comedians, academics, proud members of our military—and so many other parts of what makes up America’s fabric,” read the message.