PIA, Railways offer huge discounts on fares for Eid

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Railways and Pakistan International Airlines made all-out efforts to facilitate passengers on Eidul Fitr.

The country’s national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced 20 percent reduction in fares to facilitate passengers on the occasion of major Eid ul Fitr. The reduction will be applicable to all domestic flights from April 22 to 25.

Pakistan Railways also announced a 33 percent discount in fares for trains, the spokesperson announced that the reduction will be applicable to all classes of passenger trains during Eid.

In light of the massive influx of passengers, Railways operated special trains. The coaches operated from April 18 and will continue till April 27.