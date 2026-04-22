Peshawar Zalmi defeat Karachi Kings by 7 wickets in PSL 11

LAHORE – In Pakistan Super League 11, Peshawar Zalmi comfortably defeated Karachi Kings by seven wickets.

The match, played at Gaddafi Stadium, saw Karachi Kings win the toss and opt to bat first. They posted 182/9 in their 20 overs, with Jason Roy scoring an impressive 85 runs and Azam Khan adding 35.

Young fast bowler Ali Raza starred for Zalmi, completing a hat-trick on the final three balls of the innings and finishing with four wickets. Mohammad Basit, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem and Aaron Hardie took one wicket each.

At 18, Ali Raza became the youngest bowler in PSL history to take a hat-trick and the seventh overall to achieve the feat.

In response, Zalmi chased down the 183-run target in the 19th over for the loss of three wickets, thanks to brilliant batting by Kusal Mendis, who scored 80*, and Farhan Yousuf, who remained unbeaten on 58.

With this win, Peshawar Zalmi secured their eighth victory in the tournament, maintaining the top spot on the points table. They remain unbeaten with 17 points from nine matches, while one match was washed out due to rain.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, sit seventh with six points from eight matches. Zalmi have already qualified for the playoffs.