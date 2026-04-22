US-Iran Talks in Islamabad likely on Friday as Pakistan intensifies Backchannel Diplomacy

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said the second round of negotiations could take place as early as Friday amid high tensions over the naval blockade in Hormuz.

Trump said the second round of talks were “possible,” even as a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran continues to hold. He confirmed that the ceasefire would remain in effect while Iran’s leadership attempts to finalize a “unified proposal” for negotiations.

At the same time, Trump revealed he has directed the US military to stay on high alert, maintain a blockade posture, and remain fully prepared for any escalation while diplomacy plays out in parallel with military readiness.

The diplomatic backdrop has grown even more complex following the cancellation of Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit to Islamabad, raising questions about shifting engagement strategies in the region.

Pakistan is emerging as a crucial behind-the-scenes mediator. According to officials in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir are actively engaged in backchannel communications with Iran, helping facilitate indirect dialogue between the two sides.

Discussions with Tehran remain ongoing and cautiously productive, with signs that progress could open the door to renewed talks within the next 36 to 72 hours. While the situation remains sensitive, they describe the ceasefire as holding despite intense rhetoric from both Washington and Tehran.

Still, officials caution that the diplomatic breakthrough is far from guaranteed. Any real movement forward, they stress, depends heavily on Iran’s internal consensus and its response to continued international pressure.