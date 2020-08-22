Ahad Raza Mir postpones production of ‘Hamlet’ because of coronavirus
Last year, actor Ahad Raza Mir delivered a phenomenal performance in play Hamlet: A Ghost Story in Calgary.
The actor also bagged the Betty Mitchell Awards in the 'Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama' category for his play.
However, unfortunately, the production of the play has been postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ahad took to Instagram to announce the news.
To be or not to be.... Well, unfortunelty not this year. The Rose Theatre and I have decided to postpone our production of Hamlet to next year. Its too bad, but we'll all meet soon enough to experience the magic of Shakespeare together. Thank you to all my fans for your patience and love. See you at the theater in 2021.
"To be or not to be.... Well, unfortunately not this year. The Rose Theatre and I have decided to postpone our production of Hamlet to next year," read the caption.
"Its too bad, but we'll all meet soon enough to experience the magic of Shakespeare together. Thank you to all my fans for your patience and love. See you at the theatre in 2021,” concluded the ‘Parwaz Hai Junoon’ actor.
