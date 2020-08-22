Pooja Bhatt receives death threats on social media

Bollywood actor, director and producer Pooja Bhatt’s social media has been flooded with death and rape threats recently, reported Hindustan Times.

She also privatised her Instagram account and said that if her fans want to see her feed then they can always hit the follow button.

Bhatt posted a picture on Instagram and in the caption she explained how she dealt with all the negativity and hate.

“I don’t have the time, energy or interest in hating the haters; I am too busy loving the lovers,” wrote the starlet.

“This has to be said. Instagram seems to have become a place where people anonymously and otherwise use their access to hurl abuse, threaten rape and goad you to ‘go die’. I used to ignore this sort of talk as I always believed that only people who are in pain themselves want to hurt another and also if you accept love, you must accept criticism too,” she said. “But is someone wishing you and your family death constructive criticism or just an attempt at vile cyber bullying?”

Bhatt also revealed that she was suggested to limit her comments section but decided against it. “I have been advised to turn off all comments but by doing that, you block out all the positive, well-meaning constructive feedback as well. Why should I push back the people who give me good vibes for the ones that only spew venom towards people in general? What I have done now is make my account private. You want access to my world? Make a request,” she shared.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!