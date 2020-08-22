Indian troops kill another young Kashmiri man in fake encounter
03:48 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred a Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local media reported on Saturday.
The youth was killed during a cordon and search operation at Check-i-Saloosa in Kreeri area of the district, according to the Kashmir Media Service.
Indian police claimed that the youth was a militant, who was killed in an encounter with the troops.
