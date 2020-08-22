Indian troops kill another young Kashmiri man in fake encounter
Web Desk
03:48 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
Indian troops kill another young Kashmiri man in fake encounter
Share

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred a Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local media reported on Saturday.

The youth was killed during a cordon and search operation at Check-i-Saloosa in Kreeri area of the district, according to the Kashmir Media Service.

Indian police claimed that the youth was a militant, who was killed in an encounter with the troops.

Two Indian soldiers shoot themselves in IIOJK

More From This Category
PM Imran lauds KP for increase in revenue ...
10:55 AM | 23 Aug, 2020
LHC directs to ensure ban on burning of crops in ...
10:28 AM | 23 Aug, 2020
PBM decides to provide assistive devices, ...
09:29 AM | 23 Aug, 2020
FO rejects Indian media reports over presence of ...
08:39 AM | 23 Aug, 2020
Police, Rangers conducts joint flag demonstration ...
12:01 AM | 23 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to take up unresolved visa issues of ...
09:47 PM | 22 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift gives away $30k to international student
05:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr