PTDC plans to unveil national tourism strategy 2020-30

02:17 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will soon launch a 10 year road-map to invigorate tourism industry.

According to the Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has gave consent for National tourism strategy 2020-2030 in a recent meeting to harness the sector’s potential under a multi-pronged strategy.

The incumbent government had assigned this task to PTDC to prepare a comprehensive strategy by engaging tourism experts of public and private sectors.

