PITB offers 40% discount on online training in its SheWins Training Program to Empower Women

LAHORE—The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is offering a 40% discount on online training through its SheWins program to empower women and improve their career-building skills.

The initiative allows female candidates to enrol in a 5-week training program at a discounted fee of PKR 15,000. The program covers key areas such as local e-commerce, social media marketing, video content creation, and logo and brand design.

In this context, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, "Our goal is to equip women with the skills needed to explore better business opportunities, understand work-life balance, and contribute to economic growth."