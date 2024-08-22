Search

Pakistan

Punjab declares kite flying and manufacturing as non-bailable crimes

06:07 PM | 22 Aug, 2024
kite flying

LAHORE -  The Punjab Home Department has introduced substantial amendments to the Kite Flying (Prohibition) Act of 2007, marking a significant escalation in the legal approach to kite flying and related activities in the province. These changes, approved by the Punjab Cabinet, now classify kite flying, manufacturing, and transportation as non-bailable offenses, reflecting the government's intensified efforts to curb the dangerous practice.

In a directive issued by the Punjab Home Department, law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take stringent actions against individuals involved in the manufacturing or flying of kites. The revised law mandates that violators face severe legal repercussions, including imprisonment and heavy fines, to ensure compliance with the regulations.

Legal Consequences

Under the amended law, individuals caught flying kites or engaging in related activities will face imprisonment ranging from 3 to 5 years and/or a fine of PKR 2 million. For those involved in the manufacturing or transportation of kites, the penalties are even more severe, with imprisonment extending from 5 to 7 years and/or a fine of PKR 5 million. Additional imprisonment will be imposed for those who fail to pay the fines.

Penalties for Minors

Minors found violating the kite-flying ban will receive a warning for the first offense. Subsequent violations will result in fines of PKR 50,000 and PKR 100,000, depending on the frequency and severity of the offense.

The decision to impose stricter penalties comes in response to the significant number of fatalities and injuries associated with kite flying in Pakistan each year. The Punjab government hopes that these tougher measures will deter individuals from engaging in the dangerous activity, ultimately protecting human lives and ensuring public safety.

The amendments to the Kite Flying (Prohibition) Act reflect the government's commitment to eradicating the hazardous practice of kite flying, which has long posed a threat to life and property across the province.

