Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-22- Updated 09:00 AM
Web Desk
09:15 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2020 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 160 160.9
Euro EUR 193 195.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 212 215
U.A.E Dirham AED 43.5 44.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 42.3 42.85
Australian Dollar AUD 119 121
Bahrain Dinar BHD 404.8 406.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 123 125
China Yuan CNY 24.5 24.65
Danish Krone DKK 25.4 25.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.6 17.85
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 499 501.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.95 39.3
New Zealand Dollar NZD 104.3 105
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.55 17.8
Omani Riyal OMR 410.5 412.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.6 42.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 118.5 120
Swedish Korona SEK 18.1 18.35
Swiss Franc CHF 181.1 182
Thai Bhat THB 5.25 5.35

