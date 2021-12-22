Babar Azam regains No 1 spot in ICC T20I rankings
Share
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retained No 1 position in T20I rankings on Wednesday.
Azam finished off his incredible and electrifying 2021 journey with a number 1 T20I batting ranking by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his stellar performance in a match against West Indies.
Babar's 79 from 53 balls against the West Indies in Karachi moved him back to the top spot, outpacing Aiden Markram and Dawid Malan.
He is now ranked number 1 in both T20I and ODI rankings going into the final nine days of 2021.
🔹 Babar Azam surges to the 🔝— ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2021
🔹 Mohammad Rizwan into the top three 🔥
Significant gains for Pakistan batters in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings 👉 https://t.co/hBFKXGWUp4 pic.twitter.com/qqUfYsFGkA
Babar scored 939 runs at 37.56, with a strike rate of 127.58, aided by a successful tour of South Africa in April, ICC said.
A world-class batting display followed Babar's 50 in Johannesburg with a 122 from 59 deliveries in Centurion.
Even though Babar's move to the top of the order with Mohammad Rizwan was questioned by fans and media alike, the pair took on the batting load with ease.
The pair made 1380 runs together in 2021, with an average partnership of 57.50.
Saud Islam and Simon Ssesazi of Uganda and Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien of Ireland were the second and third best T20I teams in the world this year.
At an average of 57.33, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma also looked dangerous, but they only played together nine times.
Pakistan needs specialists, not coaches: Ramiz ... 12:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja Wednesday said he would not rest till Pakistan does ...
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- LG polls in KP start of a devolved local govt system: PM Imran03:31 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly and Ayeza Khan nominated for '100 Most ...03:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Babar Azam regains No 1 spot in ICC T20I rankings02:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- It's the shortest day of the year today01:55 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt birthday note for Govinda09:08 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Mahira Khan celebrates her birthday with son Azlan07:21 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021