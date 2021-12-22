Babar Azam regains No 1 spot in ICC T20I rankings
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retained No 1 position in T20I rankings on Wednesday.

Azam finished off his incredible and electrifying 2021 journey with a number 1 T20I batting ranking by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his stellar performance in a match against West Indies.

Babar's 79 from 53 balls against the West Indies in Karachi moved him back to the top spot, outpacing Aiden Markram and Dawid Malan.

He is now ranked number 1 in both T20I and ODI rankings going into the final nine days of 2021.

Babar scored 939 runs at 37.56, with a strike rate of 127.58, aided by a successful tour of South Africa in April, ICC said.

A world-class batting display followed Babar's 50 in Johannesburg with a 122 from 59 deliveries in Centurion.

Even though Babar's move to the top of the order with Mohammad Rizwan was questioned by fans and media alike, the pair took on the batting load with ease.

The pair made 1380 runs together in 2021, with an average partnership of 57.50.

Saud Islam and Simon Ssesazi of Uganda and Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien of Ireland were the second and third best T20I teams in the world this year.

At an average of 57.33, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma also looked dangerous, but they only played together nine times.

