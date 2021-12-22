Coronavirus takes 10 more lives in Pakistan
09:00 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
09:00 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD − At least 10 people died of Covid-19 while 310 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,892 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,292,047.

Pakistan conducted a total of 46,991 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.65 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 645. Around 296 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,253,594.

As many as 479,664 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,320 in Punjab, 181,053 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,329 in Islamabad, 33,606 in Balochistan, 34,646 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

