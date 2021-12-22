It's the shortest day of the year today

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the longest night of the year occurred between December 21 and 22, signalling the start of the winter solstice.

On December 21, the sun went down at 5:48pm and rose at 7:12am today (Wednesday), said the PMD. Hence, it will be the shortest day of the year today.

The duration of the day on December 21 was 10 hours and 22 minutes, while the night's duration was 13 hours and 37 minutes, according to the Met office.

The shortest day and longest night - winter solstice in the northern hemisphere - marks the beginning of the winter season and the end of the fall season.

Weather condition

The upper parts of the country, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, will remain under the cold wave, with no chance of rain in the next two days, says the Met office.

Very cold weather is expected in most upper or central parts of the country and north Balochistan while dense fog/smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, the Met office said.