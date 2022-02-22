Pakistan marks five years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

RAWALPINDI – Tuesday marks five years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad started by the Pakistan Army against terrorism that resulted in the elimination of the menace, the military media wing said.

In a Tweet, the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad placed the security of the people of Pakistan as a core objective.

Today marks 5 yrs of Op Radd ul Fasaad (RuF). Aimed at consolidating gains of two decades long War on Terror & eliminating remnants of terrorists across the country; RuF placed security of people of Pakistan as core objective. (1/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 22, 2022

The nation-wide operation, which translates roughly to 'elimination of discord, against terror groups aimed at consolidating gains of two decades of the long war on terror and eliminating remnants of terrorists across the country, he said.

The military spokesperson said that operations continue successfully as the country transitioned from uncertainty to peace. The achievements of RuF have only been possible due to the blood of martyrs and the resilience of our people, he added.

Op Raddul Fasad: Armed forces recover weapons ... 09:47 PM | 6 Feb, 2019 PESHAWAR - Security forces conducted Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the village Manara of Tehsil Birmal, South ...

Major Gen Babar quoting the top commander, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said “We salute the supreme sacrifices of our martyrs and spirit of our great nation”.

Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces (CAF) and other security and law enforcing agencies (LEAs) actively participated in and 'intimately support' the armed forces' efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.