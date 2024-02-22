'Maulana you are too late': PML-N turns down JUI-F offer for coalition govt in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – Old allies of Pakistani politics, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) are not moving ahead in upcoming setup after Maulana Fazl's bombshell interview.

Amid the give and take of seats in the coalition government, Pakistan Mulsim League Nawaz has joined hands with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to form Balochistan government.

PML-N stalwart Ishaq Dar met JUI-F delegation, led by Secretary General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, where the latter shared plan to form government in Balochistan.

Former finance minister however decided against the offer, saying his party had already in talks with PPP for power-sharing in Balochistan. As PML-N and JUI-F had long history of cooperation, JUI-F had delayed its offer for too long.

Dar was of view that PML-N had been trying to contact Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leadership for some days, but there was no response.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) also responded after getting cold shoulder, saying it was not too late in approaching government formation, but they took too long to see them for who they are.

JUI-F's Hafiz Hussain Ahmed said for PML-N, we took too long in approaching them, however, our party took too long to recognise them for who they are.