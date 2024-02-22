'Maulana you are too late': PML-N turns down JUI-F offer for coalition govt in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – Old allies of Pakistani politics, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) are not moving ahead in upcoming setup after Maulana Fazl's bombshell interview.
Amid the give and take of seats in the coalition government, Pakistan Mulsim League Nawaz has joined hands with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to form Balochistan government.
PML-N stalwart Ishaq Dar met JUI-F delegation, led by Secretary General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, where the latter shared plan to form government in Balochistan.
Former finance minister however decided against the offer, saying his party had already in talks with PPP for power-sharing in Balochistan. As PML-N and JUI-F had long history of cooperation, JUI-F had delayed its offer for too long.
Dar was of view that PML-N had been trying to contact Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leadership for some days, but there was no response.
Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) also responded after getting cold shoulder, saying it was not too late in approaching government formation, but they took too long to see them for who they are.
JUI-F's Hafiz Hussain Ahmed said for PML-N, we took too long in approaching them, however, our party took too long to recognise them for who they are.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
