Six dead, over two dozen injured in van-tractor collision near Lodhran

BAHAWALPUR – At least six people have died and over two dozen injured in a van-tractor collision in Lodhran.

The ill-fated van returning from a marriage ceremony collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside, which resulted in six casualties.

Reports in local media said the incident occurred in Dunyapur - a tehsil of Lodhran District, where a passenger van returning after attending a marriage ceremony from Shujaabād collided with a tractor trolly parked on the roadside.

Five passengers including four adults and a child died on the spot, while another one succumbed to injuries later. 17 others including 10 women, three children, and four men are hurt in the accident.

The rescuers shifted the injured individuals to the nearest hospital for medical assistance, where the condition of some other passengers was said to be critical.

In a separate accident, five other passengers died as a speeding vehicle rammed into a trailer parked alongside the road in Kot Addu, Punjab.

Over 15,000 people are killed annually in traffic accidents but it is all the more alarming that Pakistan ranked first in Asia and recorded most deaths caused by traffic accidents.