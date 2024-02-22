Six dead, over two dozen injured in van-tractor collision near Lodhran

BAHAWALPUR – At least six people have died and over two dozen injured in a van-tractor collision in Lodhran.
The ill-fated van returning from a marriage ceremony collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside, which resulted in six casualties.
Reports in local media said the incident occurred in Dunyapur - a tehsil of Lodhran District, where a passenger van returning after attending a marriage ceremony from Shujaabād collided with a tractor trolly parked on the roadside.
Five passengers including four adults and a child died on the spot, while another one succumbed to injuries later. 17 others including 10 women, three children, and four men are hurt in the accident.
The rescuers shifted the injured individuals to the nearest hospital for medical assistance, where the condition of some other passengers was said to be critical.
In a separate accident, five other passengers died as a speeding vehicle rammed into a trailer parked alongside the road in Kot Addu, Punjab.
Over 15,000 people are killed annually in traffic accidents but it is all the more alarming that Pakistan ranked first in Asia and recorded most deaths caused by traffic accidents.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.