Punjab University clash leaves nine students injured

LAHORE – At least nine students were injured when two rival groups clashed in Punjab University new campus on Wednesday.
An argument started between varsity students, and the matter escalated as a dozen students of the student union allegedly attacked them with sticks and stones.
Those who were hurt during the scuffle were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical assistance.
Meanwhile, a case was lodged and legal action is underway against the responsible, police said.
The clash is the latest in a series of violent confrontations between several groups in the oldest university in Pakistan. Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) and Baloch, Seraiki and Pukhtun activists continue to clash due to different ideologies that led to enmity.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
