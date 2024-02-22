Search

Punjab University clash leaves nine students injured

Web Desk
09:28 AM | 22 Feb, 2024
Punjab University clash leaves nine students injured

LAHORE – At least nine students were injured when two rival groups clashed in Punjab University new campus on Wednesday.

An argument started between varsity students, and the matter escalated as a dozen students of the student union allegedly attacked them with sticks and stones.

Those who were hurt during the scuffle were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical assistance.

Meanwhile, a case was lodged and legal action is underway against the responsible, police said.

The clash is the latest in a series of violent confrontations between several groups in the oldest university in Pakistan. Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) and Baloch, Seraiki and Pukhtun activists continue to clash due to different ideologies that led to enmity.

