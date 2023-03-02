After QAU, clashes erupt between students groups at Punjab University

LAHORE – Following a row of clashes between student groups at Quaid-i-Azam University, several students were arrested as two groups clashed at Punjab University’s new campus on Wednesday.

The administration of the Punjab University suspended all educational activities after clashes between student groups, which prompted action from law enforcers.

During the violent clashes, student groups resorted to aerial firing and even attacked each other with stones. Several students were reportedly injured in the clash. Graphic clips on social media show students receiving serious injuries.

This is how members of the Punjab council attacked Pashtun & Baloch today at #Punjabuniversity



Attackers in this video are pelting stones with sticks in their hands.



Punjab police instead of arresting such miscreants have arrested innocent Baloch & Pashtun students. pic.twitter.com/i2xKyHNMei — Jaffar Khan kakar (@Jaffar_Journo) March 1, 2023

Local police later rushed to the varsity and detained nearly 50 students involved in the firing incident and clashes. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, and other senior officials took notice of the clashes.

The clashes at the varsity come on the heels of a violent faceoff between rival student groups at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) which was closed for an indefinite period.

Meanwhile, capital police have evacuated the hostels of the country’s top-ranked educational institution to avoid any untoward incident. Responding to the violent events, the country’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah said the government will not allow politics to take over the varsities.