Why isn't Yasir Hussain hosting anymore?

Noor Fatima
10:19 PM | 22 Feb, 2024
Yasir Hussain
Source: Yasir Hussain (Instagram)

Popular Pakistani host and television actor, Yasir Hussain, clarified that he would not tolerate any unfulfilled monetary and moral factors when it comes to hosting an award show.

Yasir, who is one of the most acclaimed stars in the Pakistani entertainment industry, bagged many nominations and awards for his impeccable acting skills and charismatic on screen presence, but more than his illustrious career, the Photocopy star is widely appreciated for his effervescence during award shows — which go on for hours and hours, demanding attention of the audience that Hussain seems to have mastered, hence he doesn't compromise on his quality of work.

The actor has previously criticized the television industry for not producing and airing worthy content and also commented on an actor’s job. The 39-year-old star opined that an actor carries the responsibility of promoting morals values through his craft, however, the inconsistency in Lollywood have led to oft-used tropes becoming overbearing and no longer entertain the audience.

The Zor Laga Kay Haiyya star has a huge fan following and understands the importance of providing worth-watching content to the audience for which he demands to be paid equally.

In a recent guest appearance for an interview, the Karachi Se Lahore famed actor was asked why is he not hosting any award shows recently. In response, the Chhlawa star revealed that he cannot “fly economy nor work for free.”

“The reason why I'm not hosting these days is because many people have lowered the standard. They agree to fly economy class, agree upon receiving lesser pay check, and only demand for an award in exchange for hosting for free,” Hussain said. “I, on the other hand, cannot do this.”

On the work front, Hussain recently showcased his acting skills in the critically acclaimed Kukri: The Untold Story of Serial Killer Javed Iqbal. On the small screen, Hussain was recently seen in The After Moon Show, Baandi, Jhooti, Koyal, Badshah Begum, and Aik Thi Laila.

Yasir Hussain issues warning to a fan who posted Iqra Aziz’s sketch

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

