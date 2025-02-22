Girl gang raped on pretext of employment in Kasur

KASUR – A girl was gang raped by three suspects in Kasur district on pretext of providing her job.

Reports said a suspect named Liaquat Ali allegedly lured the girl who is a resident of Sheikhupura, into providing her employment and asked him to come to Kahna area.

As she reached, the suspect took her to a house in Lohay Jatta area in limits of Kanganpur police station where Liaquat and two other suspects physically abused her and fled from the place.

Later, the girl contacted the police and explained the incident. Police have registered a case against the three suspects.

However, no arrest has been made so far in the case.

Last month, a woman was tricked and sexually assaulted by two men in the Rawalpindi’s New Town area.

According to FIR, she was lured to a place in Naseem Plaza on Double Road by one of her ex-colleagues, who claimed to offer her employment opportunities. When she arrived at the location, two men held her hostage at gunpoint.

The victim, a mother of three who is currently separated from her husband and living with her parents, was gang raped.

The perpetrators even filmed the incident on their mobile phones, leaving the woman traumatized. A case has been filed under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the perpetrators, and further investigations are underway.