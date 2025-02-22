Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Govt rejects proposal to exchange Shakil Afridi for Aafia Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has turned down a proposal to swap Shakil Afridi, who has been serving his term over espionage for the US, for Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Additional Attorney General Manzoor Iqbal Dogal informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during the hearing of a case regarding release and return of Siddiqui, who has been languishing in the US jail for years.

The additional attorney general informed the court that the proposal of handing over Shakil Afridi in exchange for Aafia Siddiqui’s release was not feasible.

It is recalled that the exchange proposal was give by Aafia Siddiqui’s American lawyer Clive Smith.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general argued that there were concerns regarding some points included in the draft petition filed by Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer in the U. court.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the government’s decision to withdraw support for the petition in the US court regarding Aafia Siddiqui’s release had surprised him.

The high court ordered the Dogal to seek instructions from the government and inform it about the objections to Aafia Siddiqui’s petition in the US court.

The court directed the additional attorney general to provide a response by the next Friday after consulting the government.

The lawyer argued that Pakistan has no agreement for the exchange of prisoners with the United States.

At one point, Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the White House neither responded to the letter nor even acknowledged it. Later, the high court adjourned the hearing of the case until next Friday.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

