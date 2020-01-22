CEOs YouTube, Siemens call on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YouTube Susan Wojcicki and CEO Siemens Joe Kaeser on Wednesday separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

During the call on of the CEO YouTube, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Ambassador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Discussions were held on utilizing digital platforms for image building of Pakistan, promotion of tourism and attracting investments. Utilization of digital platforms for

promotion of education was also discussed.

In the call on by CEO Siemens Joe Kaeser, discussions were held on technology transfer, investment and skills enhancement cooperation.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ambassador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present.