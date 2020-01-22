Indian actor and singer Gippy Grewal says he wants to work with Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat has got many fans across the border and one of those admirers is an Indian actor and singer Gippy Grewal. He wishes to work with Mehwish Hayat and the feeling is mutual!

Gippy Grewal is currently in Pakistan visiting Nankana Sahib in Punjab.

After his visit, the Punjabi star gave an interview to vlogger, Tehseen Bajwa. Grewal was asked if he watches Pakistani movies to which he responded, "I watched Punjab Nahi Jaungi and I really liked it. I also saw the trailer for Maula Jatt, it looks excellent."

When Bajwa asked him about which actress he'd like to work with, he said Mehwish Hayat.

"I've seen Punjab Nahi Jaungi and I enjoyed her performance so would want to work with her," he said.

Hayat even responded to the interview clip, tweeting: "Welcome to Pakistan @GippyGrewal. Thank you for your words of appreciation. Glad that you are enjoying our films and hospitality. Let's get you a Pakistani flick soon!"

Welcome to Pakistan @GippyGrewal . Thank you for your words of appreciation. Glad that you are enjoying our films and hospitality. Let's get you a Pakistani flick soon ! 🇵🇰@TBajwa7 https://t.co/0D4Jxko6Do — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 21, 2020

Grewal took to social media to share his happiness for getting a chance to visit the gurdwara and hoped all Punjabi brothers and sisters get to do the same.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!