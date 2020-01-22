Iran urges Saudi Arabia to work together to resolve problems
10:09 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
DUBAI - Iran on Wednesday urged Saudi Arabia to work together with Tehran to solve the bilateral problems, the state news agency IRNA quoted Iranian president’s chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi as saying.
“The relations between Iran and its neighbour Saudi Arabia should not become like the relationship between Tehran and the United States ... Tehran and Riyadh should work together to resolve their problems,” Vaezi said.
Both Islamic states ruled by different sects have been engaged in proxy wars for decades. The resumption of talks could end the deep-rooted escalation between them.
