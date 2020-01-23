Pakistan addressing impacts of climate change, says PM Imran

DAVOS - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan is focusing on skills' enhancement for youth as it considers its significant youth population as driver of economic growth.

Talking to Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Dr. Klaus Schwab on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020 at Davos on Wednesday, he emphasized that the issues being highlighted by WEF this year are also relevant to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said government of Pakistan is addressing the impacts of climate change through implementation of "Clean Green Pakistan Program" including plantation of 10 billion trees, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Khan expressed the desire that WEF can partner with Pakistan on important social welfare initiatives for poverty alleviation and education.