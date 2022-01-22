Tension grips Tando Allahyar after violent protests against MQM-P activist's murder

TANDO ALLAHYAR – Tension has gripped the Tando Allahyar city in the Sindh province after the murder of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) activist.

MQM-P activist Khalil-ur-Rehman was shot dead outside the Tando Allahyar District and Sessions Court on Friday.

Amid violent protests in the city, police arrested five workers of MQM-P for allegedly forcing the local markets to shut down.

A number of women protested against the arrests on Saturday and blocked the Hyderabad-Mirpur Khas Road.

As the police baton-charged the protesting women to disperse them, the action sparked more protests and tensions rose in the city.

As violence gripped the Sindh city, #JusticeForKhalilurRehman was trending on Twitter on Saturday.

Tando Allahyar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has called in additional force from other districts to keep the situation under control.

MQM-P leader Wasay Jalil condemned the police action against his party's workers.

He tweeted, "Where are human rights organisations? Where is media? Why Police in TandoAllahyar beating innocent female protestors blatantly? Why #PPP #Sindh Government is playing as a silent spectator? Can’t they see what nationalist criminal has done to (Bholloo)."

Khalil-ur-Rehman and five others were facing a murder case after Sindh Tarakki Pasand Party (STP) leader Altaf Jiskani was killed.