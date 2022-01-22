'I felt like punching Mohammed Kaif,' Shoaib Akhtar says at opening match of Legends Cricket League
Share
NEW DELHI – On-field rivalries between Pakistani and Indian cricketers have always added a flavour to the game and charged the fans on both sides of the border. And this happened again today.
In the first match of the Legends League Cricket between India Maharajas and Asia Lions, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar showed what a lethal fast bowler he was. Akhtar was the world's fastest bowler and used to terrorise the batters with his bouncers at the speed of 150 KMPH.
Former Indian batsman Mohammed Kaif, who was playing for India Maharaj, was up against Akhtar once again on Saturday in the game in which India Maharaja claimed victory over Asia Lions by 6 wickets. The victory was attributed to Pathan brothers' incredible performance.
An incident from the game was discussed briefly as Kaif tried to walk down the track to Akhtar in pursuit to open the run-rate.
Akhtar, jokingly told Kaif that do not walk at him like that. “Mohammad Kaif was walking towards me again. I just feel like punching him. Because I have told him many times in the past ‘do not walk at me’, but he did that again,” Akhtar told the interviewer after Maharaj’s six-wicket win over the Lions.
Things that never changed— Mustafa Abid (@mmustafa_abid) January 20, 2022
2004 ↔️ 2022 @MohammadKaif walking towards @shoaib100mph 💥#Cricket #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/70E3ZfBJ7Z
Akhtar returned to the field three weeks he lost his mother. He said that coming back to a place which gave him everything did put a smile on his face.
“It was fun. I lost my mother three weeks ago, but today I had a smile on my face, for the first time since the demise of my mother. But this gives me great satisfaction – bowling, running in and bowling fast,” Akhtar said.
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- 'I felt like punching Mohammed Kaif,' Shoaib Akhtar says at opening ...11:03 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Former MQM senator Mian Ateeq arrested in Lahore10:28 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Tension grips Tando Allahyar after violent protests against MQM-P ...10:01 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Remnants of militant groups want to create environment of terror in ...09:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan seeks Tehran assistance to arrest Saudi diplomat's killers ...09:07 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Tu Jhoom – Daler Mehndi all praise for Naseebo Lal07:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Ali Zafar rocks the stage at Dubai Expo 202006:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Usman Mukhtar opens up about his equation with Naimal Khawar05:25 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021