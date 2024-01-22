Search

“There can only be one state,” Indian singer Lucky Ali on Israel-Palestine issue

Noor Fatima
10:29 PM | 22 Jan, 2024
Lucky Ali
Source: Lucky Ali (Instagram)

Since the October 07 attacks between Hamas and Israel, and the latter's escalating military offences in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, millions of people including celebrities have demanded an immediate ceasefire. Among these protestors is Indian singer, Lucky Ali.

The Hey Goodbye Nanba singer recently showed his solidarity with Palestinians and proposed a one state idea, provided it be Palestine. In a video circulating on Instagram and platform X, the O Sanam singer addressed a huge crowd during a concert in Dubai. 

Ali denounced Israel by saying, “What I want to say is that there can only be one state, I agree with Netanyahu on that. But it has to be Palestine.”

The Chali Chali Man Chali singer's opinion was met with cheers and applause. Watching the crowd's positive response, Ali restated, “We can all live together but the state has to be Palestine.”

As for the on-going humanitarian crisis in Gaza, The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the number of Palestinian casualties as a result of Israel's military operations have exceeded 25,000, according to Al Jazeera. Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra stated that 178 lives were lost in the preceding 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 25,105 over more than three months of Israel's conflict with Gaza.

12:15 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

08:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

