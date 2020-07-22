Man booked for thrashing mother after video goes viral
RAWALPINDI – Police in Punjab on Wednesday registered a case against a man for beating his mother after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
Arslan Qureshi and his wife are yet to be arrested, the Rawalpindi police said in a tweet.
متاثرہ خاتون کا میڈیکل کروا لیا گیا ہے، قانون کے مطابق کارروائی کرتے ہوۓ ملزمان کو گرفتار کیا جاۓ گا۔ ایس پی راول— Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) July 21, 2020
رشتوں کا تقدس پامال کرنے اور خاتون پر بیہمانہ تشدد کرنے والے ملزمان کو قانون کے کٹہرے میں کھڑا کیا جاۓ گا۔ ایس پی راول
In the video, which went viral on social media Tuesday night, Arslan is seen beating his mother while his wife stood in the background, encouraging him.
The woman can be seen pleading with her son repeatedly to stop but he continues to thrash her.
