Man booked for thrashing mother after video goes viral
Web Desk
01:41 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
Man booked for thrashing mother after video goes viral
RAWALPINDI – Police in Punjab on Wednesday registered a case against a man for beating his mother after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Arslan Qureshi and his wife are yet to be arrested, the Rawalpindi police said in a tweet.

In the video, which went viral on social media Tuesday night, Arslan is seen beating his mother while his wife stood in the background, encouraging him. 

The woman can be seen pleading with her son repeatedly to stop but he continues to thrash her.

