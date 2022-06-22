Saboor Aly sets internet on fire with new sizzling photoshoot

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly and Khushhal Khan's fashion photoshoot have been creating waves amongst the public as the duo oozes crackling chemistry.

Flaunting an aesthetic flamboyance, the gorgeous Saboor and the handsome rising star posed together leaving the temperature soaring high.

As the glimpses from the photoshoot continue to set the internet ablaze, the NaqabZan star took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of stunning portraits from the sizzling fashion photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Both the stars have paired up for a bold photoshoot for OK Pakistan. Their photos went viral in no time.

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.