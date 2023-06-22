Search

Here's how Pakistani and Indian celebrities marked Yoga Day

Maheen Khawaja 09:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2023
Here's how Pakistani and Indian celebrities marked Yoga Day
International Yoga Day is a globally celebrated event that takes place on June 21st each year. This special day aims to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of practising yoga and promotes its holistic approach to physical and mental well-being. It serves as a reminder of the ancient Indian tradition of yoga, which emphasizes harmony between the mind, body, and spirit.

On this occasion, numerous Pakistani and Indian celebrities, such as Urwa Hocane, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty, have taken to social media to share their heartfelt messages. 

These prominent figures have used their platforms to promote the practice of yoga and its benefits, encouraging their followers to embrace this ancient tradition for improved physical and mental well-being.

Turning to her Instagram, the Sabaat actor shared a picture of herself striking a yoga pose with the caption "with yoga… I can touch the sky… #HappyInternationalYogaDay ❤️"

Renowned for her fitness videos, Arora emphasizes the significance of yoga in her wellness routine. According to her, yoga encompasses the profound benefits of calming the mind, soothing the nerves, self-acceptance, strength-building, personal growth, and fostering love, among many other positive attributes.

To commemorate the occasion, Kareena Kapoor shared an endearing post. The photo captured Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their younger son Jeh Ali Khan engaging in plank poses on a yoga mat.

 

Their posts exemplify the significance of yoga as a transformative practice, inspiring individuals to cultivate inner peace, physical strength, and a deeper connection with themselves.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

