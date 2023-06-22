Here's how Pakistani and Indian celebrities marked Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is a globally celebrated event that takes place on June 21st each year. This special day aims to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of practising yoga and promotes its holistic approach to physical and mental well-being. It serves as a reminder of the ancient Indian tradition of yoga, which emphasizes harmony between the mind, body, and spirit.
On this occasion, numerous Pakistani and Indian celebrities, such as Urwa Hocane, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty, have taken to social media to share their heartfelt messages.
These prominent figures have used their platforms to promote the practice of yoga and its benefits, encouraging their followers to embrace this ancient tradition for improved physical and mental well-being.
Turning to her Instagram, the Sabaat actor shared a picture of herself striking a yoga pose with the caption "with yoga… I can touch the sky… #HappyInternationalYogaDay ❤️"
View this post on Instagram
Renowned for her fitness videos, Arora emphasizes the significance of yoga in her wellness routine. According to her, yoga encompasses the profound benefits of calming the mind, soothing the nerves, self-acceptance, strength-building, personal growth, and fostering love, among many other positive attributes.
View this post on Instagram
To commemorate the occasion, Kareena Kapoor shared an endearing post. The photo captured Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their younger son Jeh Ali Khan engaging in plank poses on a yoga mat.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)
Their posts exemplify the significance of yoga as a transformative practice, inspiring individuals to cultivate inner peace, physical strength, and a deeper connection with themselves.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.