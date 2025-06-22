Pakistani cricketer Hasan Nawaz ties the knot in intimate ceremony

Young Pakistani batter Hasan Nawaz recently tied the knot in a simple wedding ceremony held in his hometown of Layyah, Punjab.

Surrounded by close friends and family, the 22-year-old shared glimpses of the joyous occasion on social media, captioning his post: “Alhamdulillah… starting a new journey!”

Fans and fellow cricketers poured in their love and congratulations across social platforms, celebrating the milestone in Hasan’s personal life.

Known for his explosive batting, Hasan Nawaz has had a breakthrough year. He grabbed headlines earlier in 2025 by smashing the fastest T20 century for Pakistan—off just 45 balls—against New Zealand in his second international game. Making his T20I debut during the five-match away series, Hasan opened the innings and quickly became a player to watch.

In Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10, Hasan was a key figure for the Quetta Gladiators. Although he was moved to No. 3 in the batting order, he delivered when it mattered most. In the final against Lahore Qalandars, he played a sensational knock, scoring 76 off 43 balls, including a rapid-fire fifty off just 21 deliveries. His fearless approach and calmness under pressure earned praise from fans and experts alike.

As Hasan begins this new chapter in his personal life, his cricketing journey continues to gain momentum with each performance, cementing his place as one of Pakistan’s most promising young talents.