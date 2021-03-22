Karachi student 'mistreated' over pending school fees

KARACHI – A 7th grade student was allegedly mistreated by the school administration for failing to clear the 4 months pending dues, it emerged on Monday.

The incident was reported in Nazimabad, where the private school administration detained the student in an empty room, barring her from taking lunch and also deprived her of her school bag. The identity of the student has been kept secret.

Furious over the mistreatment of his child, the father reached the police station and filed a complaint against the private school authorities.

He has also appealed to Students Parents Association to take notice of the matter.

Meanwhile, SSP Malik Murtaza said that upon inquiring with the school administration it was learnt that the student was pending four months fee and her parents were reminded multiple times about it.

SSP Malik Murtaza has directed the school administration to solve the matter with the student’s family. If the matter fails to resolve, a case will be registered against the school.