Nawaz always gave respect to Gen Bajwa, never refused to meet his demands: Shehbaz
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday quoted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying, "Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always gave me respect and never refused to give whatever I asked for the Pakistan Army."
Sharif, who is also leader of opposition in the National Assembly, said this at a press conference in the federal capital.
Extending good wishes to the guests who came to Pakistan to attend a session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the PML-N president expressed the hope that the forum would raise voice for Kashmiri and Palestinian people.
Referring to the claims of Broadsheet Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi, Sharif said he had sought an unconditional apology from Nawaz Sharif.
He said that Mousavi exposed the NAB-Niazi nexus, which left no stone unturned to prove Nawaz Sharif corrupt but failed. He praised Moussavi for "revealing the truth" and vindicating Nawaz Sharif's position.
Regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan from London, the PML-N president said that Nawaz needed permission of his doctors and only then he would be able to return to Pakistan.
Regarding the National Assembly session on no-confidence, Sharif said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser violated the law as he was bound to convene a session within 14 days.
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Nawaz always gave respect to Gen Bajwa, never refused to meet his ...10:49 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- ADB okays $300m loan for Pakistan’s capital markets09:37 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to visit India for the first time08:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Aussie cricketer Glenn Maxwell shares wedding pictures with his ...08:28 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Junior National Tennis championship: Bilal Asim dominates second day07:58 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah spotted flaunting money in latest video07:36 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Video of Hania Aamir's day out in Karachi bazaar goes viral06:35 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Sarah Khan's daughter wins hearts with latest video03:46 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022