Nawaz always gave respect to Gen Bajwa, never refused to meet his demands: Shehbaz
Web Desk
10:49 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
Nawaz always gave respect to Gen Bajwa, never refused to meet his demands: Shehbaz
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday quoted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying, "Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always gave me respect and never refused to give whatever I asked for the Pakistan Army."

Sharif, who is also leader of opposition in the National Assembly, said this at a press conference in the federal capital.

Extending good wishes to the guests who came to Pakistan to attend a session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the PML-N president expressed the hope that the forum would raise voice for Kashmiri and Palestinian people.

Referring to the claims of Broadsheet Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi, Sharif said he had sought an unconditional apology from Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Mousavi exposed the NAB-Niazi nexus, which left no stone unturned to prove Nawaz Sharif corrupt but failed. He praised Moussavi for "revealing the truth" and vindicating Nawaz Sharif's position. 

Regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan from London, the PML-N president said that Nawaz needed permission of his doctors and only then he would be able to return to Pakistan.

Regarding the National Assembly session on no-confidence, Sharif said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser violated the law as he was bound to convene a session within 14 days. 

More From This Category
ADB okays $300m loan for Pakistan’s capital ...
09:37 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
PAF trainer aircraft crashes in Peshawar, two ...
06:09 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
Azerbaijan’s defence minister, Kyrgyzstan’s ...
05:43 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
OIC moot: PM Imran calls on Muslim world to adopt ...
04:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
IN PICS: Pakistan hosts OIC foreign ministers' ...
02:38 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
PepsiCo Pakistan: World Water Day 2022
01:46 PM | 22 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aussie cricketer Glenn Maxwell shares wedding pictures with his Indian bride
08:28 PM | 22 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr